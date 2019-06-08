Home
SCHUTTE Edward 'Ted'

Late of Adamstown

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

3rd June 2019

Aged 76 Years



Dearly loved husband of Petronella. Beloved father & father-in-law of Richard and Louise, Michael and Melinda, Rebecca and Steve. Devoted Opa to Nicholas, Paris, Benjamin, Harrison, Ava, Olivia, and Sophia.



The family and friends of Ted are warmly invited to a Celebration of His Life, to be held at St Columba's Catholic Church, Lockyer st, Adamstown, this Friday 14th June 2019. Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 8 to June 12, 2019
