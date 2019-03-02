Home
J G & E D Hawley
116 Dowling Street
Dungog, New South Wales 2420
4992 1572
Edwin BOWEN

BOWEN EDWIN JAMES "Ted" Passed away peacefully 1 st March 2019 Late of Stroud Aged 79 years Loving husband of GWEN. Dearest father of BRUCE & PAULA. Father-in-law of THOMAS. Much Loved grandad to ZOE" & TARA. Dear brother, brother-in-law & uncle of the BOWEN FAMILY. Relatives and friends of TED are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Stroud Baptist Church WEDNESDAY (6.3.2019) at 11 o'clock, thence for Stroud Cemetery. J & E HAWLEY FUNERALS Dungog 02 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
