Home
Services
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Resources
More Obituaries for Eilieen LAFFY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eilieen LAFFY

Notice Condolences

Eilieen LAFFY Notice
LAFFY EILEEN Late of Scenic Lodge Merewether Formerly of Kotara Aged 96 Years Dearly loved daughter of Martin and Annie (both dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack and Betty, Thomas and Jeannie, Kathleen and Allan, Dorothy and Walter, Marie (all dec), Kevin and Loretta and fond aunt to their families. Relatives and friends of Eileen are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Philip's Catholic Church, Vista Parade Kotara this Tuesday morning 30th April 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Scenic Lodge for the special care given to Eileen. May She Rest In Peace



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.