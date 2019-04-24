|
LAFFY EILEEN Late of Scenic Lodge Merewether Formerly of Kotara Aged 96 Years Dearly loved daughter of Martin and Annie (both dec). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack and Betty, Thomas and Jeannie, Kathleen and Allan, Dorothy and Walter, Marie (all dec), Kevin and Loretta and fond aunt to their families. Relatives and friends of Eileen are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Philip's Catholic Church, Vista Parade Kotara this Tuesday morning 30th April 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. A special thanks to the doctors and nursing staff at Scenic Lodge for the special care given to Eileen. May She Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 24, 2019