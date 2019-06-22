Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
ELAINE JOYCE HERBERT

ELAINE JOYCE HERBERT Notice
HERBERT ELAINE JOYCE Late of

West Wallsend

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved wife of Ray. Muched loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Greg, Debra, Peter (dec'd), Raylene and Jeff, Michael and Karen. Cherished grand mother and great grandmother to their families.



Relatives and friends of ELAINE are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Toronto West Cemetery, Awaba Road, Toronto West on WEDNESDAY 26th June 2019 commencing at 10.30am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019
