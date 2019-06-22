|
HERBERT ELAINE JOYCE Late of
West Wallsend
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved wife of Ray. Muched loved mother and mother-in-law of Annette and Greg, Debra, Peter (dec'd), Raylene and Jeff, Michael and Karen. Cherished grand mother and great grandmother to their families.
Relatives and friends of ELAINE are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Toronto West Cemetery, Awaba Road, Toronto West on WEDNESDAY 26th June 2019 commencing at 10.30am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 22, 2019