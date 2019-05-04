Home
WELLS (Nee McDonald) Elaine "Joy" Passed away peacefully 30.04.2019 Aged 93 years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of HAROLD (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to MERV, GRAHAM and PAM, ROS and COLIN. Much loved grandmother and great-grandmother to their families. A loved member of the WELLS and McDONALD families. Family and Friends of JOY are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Cessnock on SATURDAY 22.06.2019 at 11:00am. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
