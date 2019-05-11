|
SMITH ELIZA PATIA MAGLONIA 'Pat' nee' BORROW Passed away peacefully 6th May 2019 Late of Greenhills Nursing Home, East Maitland Formerly of Salisbury Aged 91 years Loving mother of JANET SELLENS. Dearest sister of LES BORROW, IRIS LEAYR, VAL HAND (all dec'd), DES PRIESTLY, NOEL GODBY (dec'd). Relatives and friends of PAT are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Grave Side, St Mary on Allyn, Allynbrook, MONDAY (13.5.2019) at 11 o'clock. J & E Hawley Funerals Dungog (02) 4992 1572 FDA of NSW
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019