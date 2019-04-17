|
|
BROOKES (TISDELL) ELIZABETH Late of Waratah West
Passed away peacefully
14th April 2019
Aged 78 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Brookes. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Debbie & Lee, Peter, Kim & Brad (dec'd). Loving Grandmother to Skye, Tenille, Lauren, Holly, Broden, and Alex. Devoted great-grandmother to Keanu, Cruze, Arlo, Korbin, and Lilah. Cherished sister and sister-in-law to Max (dec'd) & Delma and Joy.
The family and friends of Elizabeth are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 18th April 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019