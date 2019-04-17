Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH BROOKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH BROOKES

Notice Condolences

ELIZABETH BROOKES Notice
BROOKES (TISDELL) ELIZABETH Late of Waratah West

Passed away peacefully

14th April 2019

Aged 78 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Robert Brookes. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Debbie & Lee, Peter, Kim & Brad (dec'd). Loving Grandmother to Skye, Tenille, Lauren, Holly, Broden, and Alex. Devoted great-grandmother to Keanu, Cruze, Arlo, Korbin, and Lilah. Cherished sister and sister-in-law to Max (dec'd) & Delma and Joy.



The family and friends of Elizabeth are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Thursday 18th April 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.