ELIZABETH BYRNE

ELIZABETH BYRNE Notice
BYRNE ELIZABETH 'BETTY'

Late of St Francis,

Eleebana

Formerly of

Belmont South

Passed peacefully

15th June 2019

Aged 87 years



Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralph (dec'd), Ricky and Julie, Ella and Bruce. Dearly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by all her friends.



Family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) on Thursday 20th June 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2019
