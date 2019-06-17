|
|
BYRNE ELIZABETH 'BETTY'
Late of St Francis,
Eleebana
Formerly of
Belmont South
Passed peacefully
15th June 2019
Aged 87 years
Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralph (dec'd), Ricky and Julie, Ella and Bruce. Dearly missed by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and by all her friends.
Family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) on Thursday 20th June 2019 service commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 17, 2019