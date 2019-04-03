|
|
OTT (nee Griffiths) ELIZABETH EDITH 'BETTY'
Late of Catherine Hill Bay
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
27th March 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel Ott. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Lionel, Sue, Marea and Trevor, and Steven (dec'd). Loving Nan to all her grandchildren and loving Beach Nan to her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt of Kenny and cousin.
The Family and Friends of BETTY are advised that her Funeral took place privately at her request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019