KOVACIC ELIZABETH Aged 90 years Of Shoal Bay Formerly of Branxton Dearly loved wife of Franc (Dec), mother of Herman Kovac and Liz Kennedy and loving Nanna of 8 and great Nanna of 11. Elizabeth's Family invite you to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Branxton this Friday 12th April, 2019 after Rosary for the happy repose of her soul is recited commencing at 9.30 o'clock. Elizabeth's burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019