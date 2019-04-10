Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth KOVACIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth KOVACIC

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth KOVACIC Notice
KOVACIC ELIZABETH Aged 90 years Of Shoal Bay Formerly of Branxton Dearly loved wife of Franc (Dec), mother of Herman Kovac and Liz Kennedy and loving Nanna of 8 and great Nanna of 11. Elizabeth's Family invite you to attend her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, Branxton this Friday 12th April, 2019 after Rosary for the happy repose of her soul is recited commencing at 9.30 o'clock. Elizabeth's burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.