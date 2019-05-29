|
Mackenzie Elizabeth (Betty) 16.05.1938 - 25.05.2019 Late of Beresfield Aged 81 years Passed away peacefully at Maybanke Aged Care, Marrickville Forever In Our Hearts Beloved wife of Stanley (dec). Loving mother of Robert (dec), Kathryn and Jennifer. Mother-in-law to Constantine and Joseph. Nanny to Nicholas, Daniel, Peter, James, Nathan and Andrew and sister to Bruce and Margaret. Elizabeth's family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in the North Chapel at the Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Park, Beresfield on Monday June 3rd, 2019 at 1.00p.m.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019