Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth PHELAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Marie PHELAN

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Marie PHELAN Notice
PHELAN Elizabeth Marie Passed away

peacefully

6th June 2019

Late of Swansea

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved wife of Francis 'Frank' (dec'd). Loving mother of Beth, Claire, Ruth, David, Anne, Tim, Helen, Brigid and Dominic. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Loved sister, sisiter-in-law and aunt.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Elizabeth's life this Friday 14th June 2019 in the St Patrick's Catholic Church, 213 Northcote Avenue Swansea commencing 1pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.