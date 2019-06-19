|
|
CLIFFORD (Betty) Elizabeth May Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
Surrounded by family
15th June 2019
Aged 86 years
Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn and Neil, Bruce and Joanne, Jennifer and Robert. A cherished Nana to Erin, Jessica, Tim, Jared, Mitchell, Joshua, Barton and partners. Great Nana to Milla, Jaiden, Scarlett, Watson, Ruby, Eloise and Axel.
The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 20th June 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019