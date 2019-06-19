Home
Elizabeth May CLIFFORD

Elizabeth May CLIFFORD Notice
CLIFFORD (Betty) Elizabeth May Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by family

15th June 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn and Neil, Bruce and Joanne, Jennifer and Robert. A cherished Nana to Erin, Jessica, Tim, Jared, Mitchell, Joshua, Barton and partners. Great Nana to Milla, Jaiden, Scarlett, Watson, Ruby, Eloise and Axel.



The family and friends of Betty are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Thursday 20th June 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019
