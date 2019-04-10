|
WELLS nee. CRUICKSHANK Elizabeth Milne Late of Tanilba Bay Formerly of Bayway Village Passed away peacefully Aged 80 years Loving mother and mother in law to Kim and Glenn, Craig and Jodie. Adored Nanna and treasured Nanna 'Little Bits'. Loved and remembered by all of her family and friends. Elizabeth's family and friends are warmly invited to a celebration of her life, to be held in the North Chapel at Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield on Thursday, 11 April 2019 commencing at 10am. NEWCASTLE Ph: 0427 679 223
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019