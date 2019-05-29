Home
ELLA ELIZABETH FAHEY

FAHEY ELLA ELIZABETH 'nee Swadling'

Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

26th May 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of Darrell. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Terry, Julie and David, Greg and Kerrie, Tania and John. Loving nana to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Dear sister of Neil (dec'd) and Ken. Loved sister-in-law, aunt and missed by the Fahey and Swadling families.



Family and friends of Ella are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in St Kevin's Catholic Church, Main Rd, Cardiff this Friday 31st May 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
