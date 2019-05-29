|
|
FAHEY ELLA ELIZABETH 'nee Swadling'
Late of Cardiff
Passed peacefully
26th May 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved wife of Darrell. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Doug and Terry, Julie and David, Greg and Kerrie, Tania and John. Loving nana to all her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Dear sister of Neil (dec'd) and Ken. Loved sister-in-law, aunt and missed by the Fahey and Swadling families.
Family and friends of Ella are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in St Kevin's Catholic Church, Main Rd, Cardiff this Friday 31st May 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019