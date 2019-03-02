Home
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN BEATTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN FLORENCE "NELL" BEATTY

Notice Condolences

ELLEN FLORENCE "NELL" BEATTY Notice
BEATTY ELLEN FLORENCE "NELL" nee Cotterill

of East Maitland

late of Mt Carmel

Beloved wife of the late WAL BEATTY, loving mother and mother in law of DAWN and MICHAEL WEIGHMAN, DIANNE BEATTY and ANDREW DORAN. Much loved Nana of JAMES and ANNA, DANIEL and LYNDSEY, SARAH and SALIM and Great Nana of EZRA and ELKA. A loved aunt of the COTTERILL and BEATTY Families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at The Wesley Uniting Church, William St, East Maitland on MONDAY, 4th March, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mt Carmel Activities Fund may be left at the church.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.