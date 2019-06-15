Home
CLARKSON (Nee: Reti) Ellen Joan Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

9th June 2019

Aged 69 years



Dearly loved wife of Ashley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Willis & Mel, Lisa & Jay, Tania & Russell, John & Erin, Shannon & Peta, Cameron & Morgan. Cherished Nanna of 17 grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Family and friends of Ellen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 18th June 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019
