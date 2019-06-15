|
|
CLARKSON (Nee: Reti) Ellen Joan Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
9th June 2019
Aged 69 years
Dearly loved wife of Ashley. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Willis & Mel, Lisa & Jay, Tania & Russell, John & Erin, Shannon & Peta, Cameron & Morgan. Cherished Nanna of 17 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends of Ellen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 18th June 2019 commencing at 12.00 noon
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 15, 2019