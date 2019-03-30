Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Joan TAYLOR

Notice Condolences

Ellen Joan TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR (Joan) Ellen Joan Late of Charlestown

Passed away

Surrounded by family

28th March 2019

Aged 86 years



Dearly loved wife of Neville (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Debbie, Glenn and Liz, Michael and Karen, and Murray. Adored Nan to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St),on Wednesday 3rd April 2019, service commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.