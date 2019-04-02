Home
ELLEN MAY NUGENT

NUGENT ELLEN MAY Passed away

30th March 2019

Late of

Adamstown

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved wife of Bob (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie and Stephen, David and Leane, Frank and Tanya. Loved grandmother of Jacelle, Kris and Aly, Nicole and Todd, Andrew and Astrud, Peter, Kathryn, Heather, Ben and great-grandmother of Gavin.



Relatives and friends of ELLEN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held at Saint Stephens Anglican Church, Brunker Rd, Adamstown on FRIDAY 5th April 2019 at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers donations to Calvary Mater Newcastle Palliative Care may be left at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
