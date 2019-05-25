|
Warden Ellen "Nell" or "Nellie" Passed away 23.05.2019 Aged 87 Years Late of Blacksmiths Formerly of Weston Beloved wife of LEO (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to JULIE and DAVID CRESSWELL, TRACEY (dec'd), and STEVEN GORDON. Much loved nan to CHAD and LEAH, KURT and KELLY, MATT and COURTNEY, TARA, ASHLEY and ROB. Beloved "Nanny Nell" to ZANE, MILLA, CRUZ, EDDIE, AUBREY, GEORGIA and MACKENZIE. A dear friend to KEITH and Family. FAMILY AND FRIENDS of NELL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this WEDNESDAY, 29.05.2019 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mercy Hospice, Waratah may be left at St. Paul's. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019