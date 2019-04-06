|
|
GODFREY (Sis) Elsie Eileen Late of Medowie
Passed peacefully
5th April 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of Cecil (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cecily and Robert, Bev and Jim, Glyn and Debbie. Cherished Nan and 'Chookie' to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Sis are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield, on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 11.00am.
Please wear a touch of red in Sis's honour.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019