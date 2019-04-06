Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Elsie Eileen GODFREY

GODFREY (Sis) Elsie Eileen Late of Medowie

Passed peacefully

5th April 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of Cecil (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cecily and Robert, Bev and Jim, Glyn and Debbie. Cherished Nan and 'Chookie' to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Sis are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive Beresfield, on Thursday 11th April 2019, service commencing at 11.00am.



Please wear a touch of red in Sis's honour.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
