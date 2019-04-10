Home
KELLY Elva Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

7th April 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Kelly. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Maree and Greg, Michael and Glenys, Paul and Kathy, Brendan and Joanne, Linda and Brian. Cherished nanna and great nan.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Elva's funeral, to be held at St Pauls Catholic Church, Felton St, Gateshead, this Friday 12th April 2019, Funeral mass for the repose of her soul commencing at 10.00am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
