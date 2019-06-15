|
SLEDE Emma Passed away 12.06.2019 Aged 92 Years Late of Greta Loving mother and mother-in-law to JONNY, ROSITA, CARIN and BERNIE. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their Families. Relatives and Friends of EMMA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this THURSDAY, 20-06-2019 at 11.00 am. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 15 to June 17, 2019