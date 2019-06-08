Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Eva BRISTOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eva BRISTOW

Notice Condolences

Eva BRISTOW Notice
BRISTOW Eva Passed away peacefully 04.06.2019 Aged 89 years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of NORM (dec'd). Loving mother, step-mother and mother-in-law to PAUL, JOHN, NIGEL (dec'd) and MARK HENDERSON and DENIS BRISTOW and their partners. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the NOTTLE, HENDERSON and BRISTOW families. Family and friends of EVA are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 120 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 11.06.2019 at 3:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.