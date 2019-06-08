|
BRISTOW Eva Passed away peacefully 04.06.2019 Aged 89 years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved wife of NORM (dec'd). Loving mother, step-mother and mother-in-law to PAUL, JOHN, NIGEL (dec'd) and MARK HENDERSON and DENIS BRISTOW and their partners. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the NOTTLE, HENDERSON and BRISTOW families. Family and friends of EVA are warmly invited to attend her Memorial Service in the Chapel of C.R. Smyth & Son, 120 Lang Street, Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 11.06.2019 at 3:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019