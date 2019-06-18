Home
FAY ANN ROWE

FAY ANN ROWE Notice
ROWE FAY ANN Aged 72 Years

of Telarah

formerly of Singleton

Much loved wife of GEOFFREY. Loved mother of STEVEN and KATHY. Adored Nanny Fay of JORDAN, EMILEE and HALLE. Loving sister and sister-in-law of KEVIN, NOREEN and RONNIE, COLIN (all dec), ROBINA and KERRY (dec).

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of FAY's life at Fry Bros Chapel, 97 New England Hwy, Maitland (Rutherford) on THURSDAY, 20th June 2019 at 10.30am.

In lieu of flowers donations for the Leukemia Foundation may be left at the Chapel.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 18 to June 19, 2019
