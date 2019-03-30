|
MORANTE FAY MARIE Passed away 19th March 2019
Late of Salamander Bay
Formerly of Mayfield
Aged 85 Years
Dearly loved mother of Kerri, Susan, Annette, Catherine, Paul, and Peter. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunty and friend.
Relatives and friends of FAY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held at Christ The King Catholic Church, Maitland Rd, Mayfield on MONDAY 8th April 2019 at 10am. A private burial will follow.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019