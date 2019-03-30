Home
FAY MARIE MORANTE

MORANTE FAY MARIE Passed away 19th March 2019

Late of Salamander Bay

Formerly of Mayfield

Aged 85 Years



Dearly loved mother of Kerri, Susan, Annette, Catherine, Paul, and Peter. Much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunty and friend.



Relatives and friends of FAY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Mass to be held at Christ The King Catholic Church, Maitland Rd, Mayfield on MONDAY 8th April 2019 at 10am. A private burial will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
