RYAN Faye Rosalind Late of Cardiff
Passed peacefully
Surrounded by family
10th April 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail (dec'd) and Don, John and Sue. A cherished Nan to her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Faye are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Wednesday 17th April 2019, service commencing at 1pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019