Faye Rosalind RYAN

RYAN Faye Rosalind Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

Surrounded by family

10th April 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Gail (dec'd) and Don, John and Sue. A cherished Nan to her 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Faye are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Wednesday 17th April 2019, service commencing at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
