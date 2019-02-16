Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Ferdinand "Fred" "Ferdy" BUTTER

Ferdinand "Fred" "Ferdy" BUTTER Notice
BUTTER Ferdinand "Ferdy" or "Fred" Passed away suddenly 11-02-2019 Aged 83 Years Late of Aberdare Beloved husband of VERONIKA. Loving father and father-in-law to DANNY (Brisbane), ASTRID and JOHN HICKS (Abermain). Opa to SHAKIRA, MATHEW, ASH ("JOHN") and LISA. Ope to SLADE, TAYAH, ARLIA and KOBY. Family and Friends of FERDY are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service in The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Wine Country Dve, Nulkaba TODAY SATURDAY, 16.2.2019 at 2pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
