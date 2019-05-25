|
|
D'ARCY Florence May "Flo" Passed away
peacefully
21st May 2019
Late of
Catherine Hill Bay
Aged 84 Years
Loved wife of Brian (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cath (dec'd), George, Kay, Lesley and Gary 'Dee'. Adored nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Forever in our Heart
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of FLO's Life this THURSDAY 30th May 2019 at Catherine Hill Bay Cemetery, 5 Northwood Road Catherine Hill Bay commencing 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019