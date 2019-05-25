Home
Florence May "Flo" D'ARCY

D'ARCY Florence May "Flo" Passed away

peacefully

21st May 2019

Late of

Catherine Hill Bay

Aged 84 Years



Loved wife of Brian (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cath (dec'd), George, Kay, Lesley and Gary 'Dee'. Adored nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Forever in our Heart



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of FLO's Life this THURSDAY 30th May 2019 at Catherine Hill Bay Cemetery, 5 Northwood Road Catherine Hill Bay commencing 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
