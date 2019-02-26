|
|
HILL FRANCES Late of Maryland Formerly of Ireland Aged 92 Years Dearly loved wife of Ray (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Claire, Ann and Greg, Marie and Gerard Nesbitt. Loving Nan of Daniel, William, Laura, Nicholas and Bridie. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Murphy and Hill families. Relatives and friends of Frances are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Therese's Catholic Church, Royal Street New Lambton this Thursday afternoon 28th February 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 2.30pm. A private cremation will follow. Rest In Peace 02 4952 3099
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 26, 2019