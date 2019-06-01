|
ALLPRESS Frances Patricia 3.1.54 - 24.5.19 Late of Newcastle, formerly Sydney & Toronto Unexpectedly, on holidays with her two best buddies, Linda & Nicky. Much loved daughter of Ron & Nance (both deceased), loved niece of Kathleen, Loving sister & sister-in-law to Noni & Andy and Edward (Ted). Much loved aunt of Peter & Amy, and Christopher & fond great aunt to Zac & Zoe. Will be sadly missed by all her relatives & friends. Private cremation. Details for a celebration of Frances' life - to be held in July - will be advised. No flowers please, donations to a charity of your choice would be Franny's wish.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 1 to June 5, 2019