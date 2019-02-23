Home
FRANCIS JOHN MAHER

MAHER FRANCIS JOHN (FRANK)

Late of Adamstown Heights

Died 21st February 2019

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved husband of Juliet. Loving father and father-in-law of Kate and Pierre, Michael and Tamaki, Anna and Matthew. Proud pappa to James. 'Grandpa' to Murphy and Layla. Brother to Trish Powers.



Relatives and friends of FRANK are warmly invited to attend his Farewell and Celebration of Life at St. Philip's Catholic Church, 31 Vista P'de., Kotara South on FRIDAY 1st March 2019 at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
