CLINTON FRANCIS JOSEPH 'Frank'
Aged 95 years
late of Lochinvar
Loving husband of GWEN (dec), loved father of CATHY, beloved Pop of CASSANDRA, WILLIAM and ANDREW and great grandfather of ETHAN.
We would be honoured for family and friends to attend a Service to celebrate FRANK's life and commemorate thirty five years of dedicated service to Maitland and Cessnock jails at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbells Hill, Maitland on TUESDAY 7th May, 2019 at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to East Maitland RSL sub branch may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 1 to May 4, 2019