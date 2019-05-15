Home
Francis PITT

Notice Condolences

Francis PITT Notice
PITT Francis 'Frank'

Late of Forster

Formerly

of Newcastle

Passed peacefully

12th May 2019

Aged 96 years.



Dearly loved husband of the late Ilma Pitt. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bill & Rhonda, Marilyn & Ian, Graeme & Robyn. Adored pa of all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Family and friends of Frank are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th May 2019, commencing at 12.00 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
