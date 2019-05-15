|
|
PITT Francis 'Frank'
Late of Forster
Formerly
of Newcastle
Passed peacefully
12th May 2019
Aged 96 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Ilma Pitt. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bill & Rhonda, Marilyn & Ian, Graeme & Robyn. Adored pa of all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends of Frank are invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 16th May 2019, commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019