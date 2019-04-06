|
|
Powell Francis James (Frank) Late of Tugun Formerly of Brisbane & Newcastle Passed Away peacefully on 29th March 2019 Precious Son of Norman (dec) & Mary Kathleen (dec). Much loved Son-in-Law 0f Gwen & Tom (dec). " Love of her life" of Marion (dec). Much Loved Father & Father in Law of Lisa & Shane and John. Adored & Adoring Grandfather of Jesse, Mitchell, Kate & Angus. Dearly loved Brother of Dorothy (dec), Rita (dec), Elaine & families. Brother-in-Law of Geoff & Maureen, Janice & John & families. Family and Friends are invited to join together in Celebration of Frank's Life on Tuesday 9th April at 4pm at Melaleuca Station, Chinderah. Followed by good food, good friends, good times at the Tumbulgum Tavern. Tweed Heads 07 5599 1500 Wes and Ashley Heritage
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019