DUDEK FRANCISZEK 'FRANK'

Late of St Joseph's Home Sandgate

Formerly of Lambton

Passed away peacefully on 1st May 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. The relatives and friends of Reta, Grazyna and Elias, Joseph, Miriam, Alina and John, Simon and Angela, Dominic (dec'd), Emily, Angela (dec'd) and Rod, Tim and Kirstee and Orlando, Miranda, Stephanie and extended family in Australia, Poland and America are warmly invited to attend the funeral to be held in the chapel of St Joseph's Home, Maitland Road, Sandgate on Wednesday 8th May 2019 at 10am.



Rest In Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2019
