FRANK PEARCE

PEARCE FRANK Formerly of

Charlestown

Passed peacefully

3rd June 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of Fay (dec'd), loving father and father-in-law of Felicity McLean, Simon McLean, Marisa McLean, Jennifer and Andrew Collison, Steven and Julie Pearce, Matthew and Rebecca Pearce. Loved grandfather of Georgia and Jarrod, Eliza, Jasmine, Ryan, Samantha and Thomas.



Family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 7th June 2019 service commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 5, 2019
