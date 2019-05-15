Home
CHALKER FREDERICK VINCENT "FRED" Late of Wallsend Aged 92 Years Dearly loved husband of Doreen (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Gail and Ian, and Stephen and extended family Kerrilin and George, Dean and Michelle. Loving grandfather and great grandfather "Dar" of Katrina and Mark, Kyle, Tiana, Cooper, Jordan, and Taylor. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the Chalker and Hughes families and good friend to many. Relatives and friends of Fred are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Macquarie Street, Wallsend this Friday morning 17th May 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 10am, then proceeding to Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online to Palliative Care.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019
