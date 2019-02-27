|
SKINNER FREDERICK CHARLES Late Newcastle East
Aged 86 Years
Dearly loved husband of Madeline(dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Peter, Kelly, and Warren(dec'd). Adored grandfather of Alexandra, Johanna, Zane, Brentan and great grandfather of Torin.
Relatives and friends of FRED are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life at Newcastle Worship and Community Centre, 67 Cleary St, Hamilton on FRIDAY 1st March 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019