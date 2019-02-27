Home
FREDERICK CHARLES SKINNER

Notice Condolences

FREDERICK CHARLES SKINNER Notice
SKINNER FREDERICK CHARLES Late Newcastle East

Aged 86 Years



Dearly loved husband of Madeline(dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Peter, Kelly, and Warren(dec'd). Adored grandfather of Alexandra, Johanna, Zane, Brentan and great grandfather of Torin.



Relatives and friends of FRED are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life at Newcastle Worship and Community Centre, 67 Cleary St, Hamilton on FRIDAY 1st March 2019 commencing at 2.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
