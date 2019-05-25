Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Frederick YORKE

Notice Condolences

Frederick YORKE Notice
YORKE Frederick 'Fred'

Late of Kotara South

Passed peacefully

18th May 2019

Aged 94 years.



Dearly loved husband of the late Isabella Yorke. Much loved father and father-in-law of Pauline and Ken, Dianne, Linda and Brian, Raylene (dec'd), John and Kathleen, Glenda and Warren. Loving fafa of his 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



The Relatives and friends of Fred are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 28th May 2019 commencing at 2.30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019
