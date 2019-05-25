|
|
YORKE Frederick 'Fred'
Late of Kotara South
Passed peacefully
18th May 2019
Aged 94 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Isabella Yorke. Much loved father and father-in-law of Pauline and Ken, Dianne, Linda and Brian, Raylene (dec'd), John and Kathleen, Glenda and Warren. Loving fafa of his 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
The Relatives and friends of Fred are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 28th May 2019 commencing at 2.30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 25, 2019