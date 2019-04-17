|
|
BASISTA GABRIEL 'GABE'
Late of Charlestown
Formerly of Mayfield
Passed away peacefully 9th April 2019
Aged 68 Years
Dearly loved husband of VICKI. Much loved father and father in law of NATASHA and JAMES, ANTHONY and ALICIA. Adored Poppy of ALLIRA, LOLA plus one on the way. Loved brother, brother in law and uncle of his family. Great mate to STEPHEN.
The Relatives and Friends of GABE are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 11.30am.
The family requests that those who have bikes please ride them and join GABE on his final ride to Lake Macquarie Memorial Park after the service and wear your best flanno.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019