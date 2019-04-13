|
|
WILSON Gary Owen 'Gaz'
Late of Sandgate
Formerly of Gateshead West
Passed tragically
5th April, 2019
Aged 38 Years
Very much loved and doting Dad of Jasmine, and Riley. Loved and adored son of Merv & Teresa. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Nicole & Lee, Paul & Matt, Kevin & Amanda. Proud uncle of Bailey, Ashley, Holly, Jeremy, & Thomas.
'Good mate to many'
In honour of Gary, his family has requested that bright coloured attire be worn to the service.
The family and friends of Gaz are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th April, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Gary, donations to 'HMRI-Cancer Research' and 'Black Dog Institute' may be made at the service.
'A Great Man'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019