Pettigrew Family Funerals
WILSON Gary Owen 'Gaz'

Late of Sandgate

Formerly of Gateshead West

Passed tragically

5th April, 2019

Aged 38 Years



Very much loved and doting Dad of Jasmine, and Riley. Loved and adored son of Merv & Teresa. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Nicole & Lee, Paul & Matt, Kevin & Amanda. Proud uncle of Bailey, Ashley, Holly, Jeremy, & Thomas.

'Good mate to many'



In honour of Gary, his family has requested that bright coloured attire be worn to the service.



The family and friends of Gaz are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th April, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Gary, donations to 'HMRI-Cancer Research' and 'Black Dog Institute' may be made at the service.



'A Great Man'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
