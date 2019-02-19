|
DRISCOLL; Gavin John 20.02.1927 - 13.2.2019 Aged 91 Years Forever in our Hearts Passed peacefully at Lake Haven Masonic Village. Formerly of Lemon Tree Passage. Beloved husband of MARY(Dec). Loving Father of KERRIE and TRACEY. Loved Father-in-law, Pop, Great-Pop, brother and a dear friend to all who knew GAVIN. Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of GAVIN'S life at St Mary MacKillop Catholic Church, 91 Sparks Rd, Woongarrah on Friday 22nd of February, 2019 at 11AM. Bowden Family Funerals Proudly Australian (02) 43518004
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2019