Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Geadaline EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geadaline Gloria EDWARDS

Notice Condolences Gallery

Geadaline Gloria EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS Geadaline Gloria 'Jan'

Late of Windale

Passed away surrounded by her loving family

13th March, 2019

Aged 87 Years



Beloved wife of Norm. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Kelvin, Tracey and Greg. Chershed Nan of Ben, Jordan, Toby, and Jack. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Edwards families.



The family and friends of Jan are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Wednesday 20thMarch, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm. A private interment will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.