DOWNEY GEOFF Late of Eleebana
Passed away
at home
10th May 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved husband of Maureen. Much loved dad of Terri Anne (dec'd), Michele and Barbara and loving poppy of Rhea. Will be sadly missed by the Downey and Stokoe families.
Family and friends of Geoff are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be in The Chapel, 444, Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Saturday 18th May 2019 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 15, 2019