Geoffrey Allan PEEL

Geoffrey Allan PEEL Notice
PEEL Geoffrey Allan 'GEOFF'



Aged 67 years



Late of Adamstown



Dearly loved partner of Dianne. Loving father and father-in-law of Nathan and Katharine, and Allan. Adored Poppy of Jessica and Ben. Dearly loved brother of Barb and a much loved member of the Peel and Kirkby families.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of GEOFF's life to be held in the David Lloyd Funeral Chapel, 200 Brunker Road, Adamstown this WEDNESDAY 15th May 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
