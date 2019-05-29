Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Wayne BROWN

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Wayne BROWN Notice
BROWN Geoffrey Wayne 'Wuffy'

Late of Blacksmiths

Passed peacefully

surrounded by His

loving family.

26th May 2019

Aged 69 Years



Loved & cherished father to Beth. Beloved brother, uncle, and loyal friend to all.



The family and friends of Geoff are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Saturday 1st June 2019, service commencing at 11am.



Geoff's family and friends are invited to Belmont Swansea Surf Club following the service.



'Forever Loved,

Forever Young'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.