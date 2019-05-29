|
|
BROWN Geoffrey Wayne 'Wuffy'
Late of Blacksmiths
Passed peacefully
surrounded by His
loving family.
26th May 2019
Aged 69 Years
Loved & cherished father to Beth. Beloved brother, uncle, and loyal friend to all.
The family and friends of Geoff are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Saturday 1st June 2019, service commencing at 11am.
Geoff's family and friends are invited to Belmont Swansea Surf Club following the service.
'Forever Loved,
Forever Young'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019