Geoffrey William THORLEY

Geoffrey William THORLEY Notice
THORLEY Geoffrey William 3/5/1950 - 23/3/2019

Aged 68 years



Late of Carrington



Dearly loved husband of Greta. Loving father of Monique and Heath (both dec). Much loved Granddad of Brendon, Jeremy and Dean. Beloved brother of Anne, Lorna (dec), Margaret, Helen, Robert, Barry, Norman (dec), Christine, Raymond and a dearly loved member of their families.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend GEOFFREY's Funeral Service to be held at St. Mark's Anglican Church, 7 Norfolk Street, Islington on FRIDAY 5th of April, 2019 commencing at 1pm. Burial will follow at Sandgate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
