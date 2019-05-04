Home
BRUCE George Frederick Passed away peacefull 01.05.2019 Aged 82 Years Late of Pelaw Main Loving husband of JUNE. Loving father and father-in-law to NOEL and SHARON, LEANNE and TONY, KERRIE, and ROWENA and NIGEL. Much loved grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 9. Family and Friends of GEORGE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this THURSDAY, 09.05.2019 at 1:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from May 4 to May 8, 2019
