Newcastle Neptunes Underwater Club Inc George Davis Past and present members of the club are advised of the passing of Life Member George Davies. George was a foundation member of the club and served as Secretaryreasurer for 55 years. He was a Life Member of the Australian Underwater Federation. George was awarded the British Empire Medal for his exceptional contribution to the sport. For funeral details please see family notice. S. Elias, President
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019